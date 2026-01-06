Inside 1 hospital’s ‘Amazing Race’ to Epic

Laurel, Miss.-based South Central Regional Medical Center and its consortium partners are finalizing preparations to launch a new Epic EHR system, with a Jan. 31 go-live date approaching.

The transition includes South Central Regional Medical Center, Covington County Hospital, Magee General Hospital, Simpson General Hospital and Smith County Emergency Hospital, according to a Jan. 2 news release.

Preparation for the transition began in early 2025 with a yearlong, consortium-wide campaign called “The Amazing Race to Epic,” aimed at educating and preparing staff for the systemwide change.

A team of nearly 60 individuals was hired to train with Epic’s corporate team in Wisconsin before leading the implementation process across the consortium. They also collaborated to design workflows and make patient-centric decisions to streamline care.

In November, Epic training began for about 500 physicians, providers and staff across the consortium. Epic corporate trainers supported the sessions, which varied depending on role, and included hands-on personalization of provider workspaces.

Organizations also began a series of go-live readiness assessments 90 days before the launch. These sessions brought together Epic and operational leaders to review implementation progress and address questions collaboratively.

Final launch activities include an “Admin Conversion Weekend” on Jan. 17 and 18, when front office and management staff will move administrative data, including registration data, appointments, surgical cases, referrals and authorizations, from current EHRs into Epic. Some data will be electronically converted, while other information will be entered manually.

Registration go-live will begin immediately after this process, with organizations using both Epic and their legacy systems ahead of the full go-live.