Virtual specialty consults avert 1,900 in-person visits in Maine

Bangor, Maine-based St. Joseph Healthcare and the Community Care Partnership of Maine, an ACO, have received over $491,000 to expand virtual specialty care consults across the state.

The funding from Northern Border Regional Commission, a federal-state economic development partnership, will be used to continue access to the curbside consults for the next three years to 250 primary care providers in the ACO, which includes five community hospitals and 17 federally qualified health centers.

Over the past two years, the ACO has completed nearly 5,000 virtual consultations, preventing over 1,900 avoidable in-person specialty and emergency department visits, according to a Jan. 5 news release.