Top 7 Oracle Health updates in 30 days

Oracle Health, the nation's second-largest EHR vendor by hospital market share, capped off a busy 2024 with a new hospital install and a top industry award.

Here are Becker's top seven stories involving Oracle Health from the past month:

1. Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital, a 150-bed safety-net hospital, finished implementing Oracle Health CommunityWorks to unify its clinical, financial and operational systems Dec. 18.

2. Oracle Health was named one of the top three multinational EHR vendors Dec. 13 by Black Book Research.

3. Oracle aims to revolutionize the EHR in 2025, transforming it from an administrative burden into a clinical asset powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, Oracle Health General Manager Seema Verma told Becker's for a Dec. 20 story.

4. The VA plans to resume rollout of the Oracle Health EHR next year after more than 18 months of delays, Federal News Network reported Dec. 18.

5. Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare is experiencing success with Oracle Health's Clinical AI Agent, with about 80% of providers adopting the tool, Becker's reported Dec. 17.

6. Oracle Health and some big health systems are pushing back against an HHS proposal to require health IT vendors to create hyperlinks to access medical images electronically, Becker's reported Dec. 10.

7. Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Ky., has faced ongoing delays in transitioning its health records system from Cerner to Oracle Health, Ledger & Times reported Dec. 2.