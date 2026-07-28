Community Health Network launches Epic’s Emmie in MyChart

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network launched Emmie, an artificial intelligence assistant built by Epic, inside its MyChart patient portal.

Emmie lets patients ask conversational questions about their health records and get personalized answers drawn from visit notes, test results and prior communications already visible in their chart. Patients can ask things like what a test result means or how to schedule an annual physical, and Emmie can guide them to next steps such as booking an appointment.

Emmie only accesses information already available to patients within MyChart and operates under existing confidentiality protections and account permissions, according to a July 28 news release from Community Health Network.

More than 85% of Epic customers already use its AI tools, and other health systems have seen measurable results from Emmie specifically. At Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, patient use of the assistant has cut billing-related customer service messages by 58%. At Ochsner Health in New Orleans, patients have used Emmie to reschedule more than 14,900 appointments, saving nearly 750 hours of staff time.

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