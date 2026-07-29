Feds’ ER records request leaves systems in limbo

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has contacted several health systems nationwide requesting emergency room records, including personally identifiable patient information, KFF Health News reported July 27.

CPSC oversees safety for most consumer products sold to American households, excluding food, drugs, cosmetics, firearms and pesticides. Its injury surveillance system tracks incidents tied to children’s toys, power tools, kitchen appliances, clothing and other everyday products. The new request expands beyond that scope, seeking identifiable patient records for injuries that don’t necessarily involve consumer products.

The information would be shared with Konza Health, a private contractor, for analysis. CPSC said the effort is meant to modernize its injury surveillance system, with a goal of expanding participation to at least 100 hospitals by the end of the year, according to the agency’s fiscal year 2026 mid-year review. Becker’s previously reported on the CPSC’s plan to overhaul its injury tracking system, called NEISS-R, though that reporting did not address the collection of identifiable patient data.

Becker’s reached out to health systems named in the KFF Health News report for comment. Two responded, and both indicated they are still reviewing the request rather than taking a position.

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health said the CPSC reached out to the health system regarding injury-related electronic health information and it is working to better understand the request.

“At this time, we have not engaged with Konza,” a spokesperson for Henry Ford said.

A spokesperson for Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health said in a statement to Becker’s, “We have received and are currently evaluating a request from the CPSC.”

Becker’s has reached out to CPSC for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.

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