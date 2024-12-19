VA to restart Oracle Health EHR rollout

The VA plans to resume rollout of the Oracle Health EHR next year after more than 18 months of delays, according to the Federal News Network.

Performance issues, including outages and incomplete functionalities, forced the VA to pause the EHR rollout in April 2023 after five sites switched over to the Oracle Health EHR. The VA said the EHR is now "running better" at the legacy sites and another recent site launch has gone smoothly, according to the report.

In the last year, the VA made 176 enhancements to the EHR alongside Oracle Health, and reported 60% fewer incident tickets as a result.

The VA has adopted an "incremental approach" to implementing the new EHR systemwide, and plans to resume deployment next year, according to the report.

The VA's IT modernization efforts also include providing 16,000 new laptops and desktop computers, a project that is about half way done, and installing next-generation WiFI at 150-plus care sites.