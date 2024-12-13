Top 3 multinational EHR vendors: Report

Oracle Health has been named one of the top three multinational EHR vendors by Black Book Research.

A Dec. 13 report from Black Book Research outlines the challenges facing EHR adoption in countries without universal healthcare systems, including high costs, fragmented systems, and limited regulatory frameworks.

These findings are part of the upcoming 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare Information Technology report, which highlights both the obstacles and growth opportunities for EHR vendors in private sector-driven healthcare markets.

According to the report, the following are the top three multinational EHR vendors leading innovation in private healthcare markets: