How flu cases compare to past seasons

The flu season is off to a severe and early start, with outpatient visits for flu-like illness already reaching levels rarely seen this time of year.

As of mid-December, the rate of outpatient visits for flu-like illness was tracking as the third-highest since 2010. In the week ending Dec. 13, about 4.1% of outpatient visits were for respiratory illness — up from 3.8% during the same week last season, CDC data shows. This marks the third highest weekly rate behind the 2023-24 season (5.2%) and the 2022-23 season (6.3%).

The CDC estimates there have been 4.6 million flu cases nationwide this season, with 49,000 hospitalizations and 1,900 deaths, according to the agency’s latest Fluview report released Dec. 19. A mutated strain of influenza A, known as H3N2 subclade K, is believed to be driving the surge.

Here’s how current flu case figures compare to past seasons, based on data and estimates from the CDC.

Note: A total case estimate is not available for the 2020-21 season due to minimal flu activity amid the pandemic, the CDC said.

*Estimates for these seasons are preliminary.

See how flu admissions compared to past seasons here.