How flu deaths compare to past seasons

The share of deaths attributed to flu has doubled over the last week but still remains within the range typically seen early in the flu season, according to preliminary CDC data.

In the week ending Dec. 20, 0.5% of all deaths were due to flu, up from 0.25% the week prior, according to the agency’s latest FluView report. This figure has been rising since November but remains below peak levels observed in more severe years.

Early-season death estimates typically represent a small share of total seasonal mortality, as flu-related deaths generally rise throughout January and February.

In total, the CDC estimates 1,900 to 9,600 flu deaths nationwide so far this season, reflecting deaths reported through Dec. 20.

Here is how current flu death figures compare to past seasons, based on CDC data.

Note: A death estimate is not available for the 2020-21 season due to minimal flu activity amid the pandemic, the CDC said.

*Cumulative flu death estimates for these seasons are preliminary.

