How flu deaths compare to past seasons

Flu deaths are significantly elevated this season, according to preliminary CDC data.

By: Mackenzie Bean

The share of deaths attributed to flu has doubled over the last week but still remains within the range typically seen early in the flu season, according to preliminary CDC data.

In the week ending Dec. 20, 0.5% of all deaths were due to flu, up from 0.25% the week prior, according to the agency’s latest FluView report. This figure has been rising since November but remains below peak levels observed in more severe years. 

Early-season death estimates typically represent a small share of total seasonal mortality, as flu-related deaths generally rise throughout January and February.

In total, the CDC estimates 1,900 to 9,600 flu deaths nationwide so far this season, reflecting deaths reported through Dec. 20. 

Here is how current flu death figures compare to past seasons, based on CDC data.

Note: A death estimate is not available for the 2020-21 season due to minimal flu activity amid the pandemic, the CDC said. 


Season 



Percentage of flu deaths in week 51 (ending Dec. 20)



Total flu deaths reported in week 51



Cumulative seasonal death estimates


2025-2026*

0.54%

131

1,900 to 9,600

2024-2025*

0.37%

231

27,000 to 130,000

2023-2024*

0.71%

455

28,000

2022-2023*

1.4%

953

21,000

2021-2022

0.12%

86

6,300

2020-2021

.04%

32

N/A

2019-2020

0.22%

129

22,000

2018-2019

0.16%

88

28,000

2017-2018

0.60%

359

51,000

2016-2017

0.16%

65

38,000

*Cumulative flu death estimates for these seasons are preliminary. 

See how flu cases compare to past seasons here and how admissions compare here.

