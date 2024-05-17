Epic increases hospital market share lead

Epic was the only EHR vendor to experience a net market share increase in 2023, according to a May 17 KLAS Research report.

Epic picked up 153 acute multispecialty hospitals and 28,788 beds last year, the analysis found. Seventy-seven hospital wins came from three health systems switching to Epic. The company now covers over half of acute multispecialty hospital beds in the U.S.

"Both current and prospective large-organization customers are drawn to Epic because they see the vendor as a consistently high performer that provides strong healthcare IT, quality relationships, and the opportunity to streamline workflows and improve clinician satisfaction," the report stated. "Large specialty organizations have also turned to Epic to consolidate IT systems."

Here was the acute care EHR market share in 2023, per the report:

Percentage of hospitals

Epic: 39.1%

Oracle Health: 23.4%

Meditech: 16%

TruBridge (CPSI): 7.8%

Other: 7.5%

Altera Digital Health: 3.4%

Medhost: 2.4%

Azalea Health: 0.4%

Percentage of beds

Epic: 51.5%

Oracle Health: 23.8%

Meditech: 13.4%

Other: 4%

Altera Digital Health: 3.6%

TruBridge (CPSI): 2.4%

Medhost: 1.2%

Azalea Health: 0.1%