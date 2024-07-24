Amazon seeks Epic EHR experience

Amazon continues to seek staffers for its healthcare businesses. Here are six health tech jobs the company is hiring for this month.

Solutions Architect, Nonprofit Healthcare: Will preferably have design, implementation, or consulting experience with Epic EHR.

Solutions Architect, Healthcare Startups: Will preferably have hands-on experience working with industry-specific requirements and technologies such as EHRs, medical imaging and medical devices. Salary range: $118,200 to $204,300.

Business Analyst, Healthcare Revenue Cycle Automation and Analytics, Healthcare Finance Operations: Will preferably have three-plus years of healthcare experience, with a strong preference for revenue cycle experience.

Strategic Account Executive, Florida, Nonprofit Healthcare: Will be adept at successfully building relationships with C-level executives, such as the CEO, CFO, chief clinical officer and chief strategy officer.

Specialist Solutions Architect, Microsoft, Healthcare and Life Sciences: Will preferably have a high degree of comfort speaking with executives, IT management, and developers.

Security Engineer II, Healthcare Security: Will help ensure data, devices, third-party services, and systems are secure, resilient, and compliant. Salary range: $136,000 to $212,800.