Epic collaborates with Penn Medicine on ‘smarter’ outpatient clinic

Epic is collaborating with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine to enhance outpatient care by embedding new technologies throughout clinical settings.

In a LinkedIn post, Epic said it is working with Penn Medicine to develop a more integrated, technology-enabled clinic aimed at improving the patient and clinician experience.

The partnership focuses on several areas, including streamlining patient check-in, personalizing care and improving collaboration between physicians and patients, according to Epic.

As part of the effort, Penn Medicine recently hosted Epic employees to exchange ideas and preview a model integrated exam room planned for a new multispecialty clinic in Montgomeryville, Pa. The clinic is scheduled to open in 2027.

Epic said the goal is to create a “smarter, integrated clinic” by embedding technology at key points of care across outpatient settings.

Becker’s has reached out to Penn Medicine for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.