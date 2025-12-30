Physician telehealth use, by the numbers

Physicians at hospital-owned practices are more likely to take advantage of telehealth than their peers in private practice, the American Medical Association found.

Here are four figures from the Dec. 29 article:

1. At hospital-owned practices, 79.7% of physicians use any type of telehealth — videoconferencing, audio-only, remote patient monitoring, etc. — versus 68.4% of their private-practice peers.

2. Physicians in hospital-owned practices are more likely to employ videoconferencing — 73.5% compared to 58.3%.

3. A higher percentage of physicians in hospital-owned practices leverage remote patient monitoring — 24.3% versus 16.9%.

4. For primary care, 78.9% of physicians in hospital-owned practices deploy videoconferencing, as opposed to 70.1% in private practice.