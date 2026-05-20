Qualtrics completes $6.75B deal for Press Ganey

Software developer Qualtrics has completed its $6.75 billion acquisition of patient experience company Press Ganey Forsta.

The companies agreed to the deal in October to create what they call the “world’s leading experience management platform.” Qualtrics will apply its data and AI technologies to Press Ganey’s vast healthcare experience dataset.

Over 41,000 healthcare facilities, including most U.S. hospitals, use Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. The CEOs of Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care, Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic, Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Tampa (Fla.) General praised the deal in a May 18 news release.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.