Cedars-Sinai gives clinicians enterprise access to OpenEvidence

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has deployed OpenEvidence systemwide, giving clinicians access to patient-specific medical literature within its EHR.

The clinical reference tool links peer-reviewed evidence to patient data — including prior procedures, medications, allergies and comorbidities — to support diagnosis and treatment decisions. Cedars-Sinai also plans to integrate its own care pathways and protocols into the platform, according to a May 20 news release.

The integration gives clinicians “a more complete and actionable understanding at the moment of care,” Cedars-Sinai Chief Health Informatics Officer Shaun Miller, MD, said in the release.

The deal follows a similar partnership announced March 31 between OpenEvidence and New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, which the AI company described as its first enterprise deal with a health system.

OpenEvidence raised $250 million at a $12 billion valuation in January, up from $1 billion just over a year prior. The platform, which is free for physicians and trained solely on medical journals and data, says it was used by roughly 65% of U.S. physicians across nearly 27 million clinical encounters in April, according to NBC News.

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