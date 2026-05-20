Anthropic allows Mythos users to share cyber threats: 6 notes

AI company Anthropic is enabling users previewing Claude Mythos to share their cybersecurity findings with other organizations.

Here are six things to know about the development and what it means for healthcare:

1. Anthropic decided not to publicly release its latest AI model, Mythos, in April after the company discovered the tool could be used to detect and exploit cybersecurity vulnerabilities, some decades old.

2. The AI’s capabilities have unsettled leaders in healthcare and other industries who worry what could happen if the technology gets into the hands of hackers.

3. Anthropic launched Project Glasswing, which includes about 50 companies and organizations managing critical software infrastructure, to preview Mythos.

4. The company said it will now allow those users to share the cyber threats with other organizations, The Wall Street Journal first reported May 18. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer D-N.J., co-chair of the House Democratic Commission on AI and the Innovation Economy, had asked Anthropic to reconsider its nondisclosure agreements.

5. “Confidentiality protections were something partners asked for at the outset and were built into agreements partners signed. As the program has matured, we’ve adapted them to ensure key information can be shared broadly — including outside the program — for maximum defensive impact,” an Anthropic spokesperson told the Journal (Becker’s also reached out for comment and will update the story if the company responds).

6. Project Glasswing has so far included big tech and cybersecurity companies, but health system leaders are hoping to participate as well. The cyber threat sharing could open up more dialogue with healthcare. Some cybersecurity experts, however, fear that increased access opens up more opportunities for the tool to end up in the wrong hands.

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