Anthropic’s Mythos could amplify healthcare cyberattacks: 6 report findings

A new report released May 18 outlines the potential risks of Anthropic’s Claude Mythos, which has health system leaders on edge because of the AI’s ability to detect and exploit cybersecurity vulnerabilities

Here are six things to know from the whitepaper by the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center and Quest Diagnostics:

1. The Claude Mythos Preview from Anthropic can autonomously discover and exploit zero-day vulnerabilities across major operating systems and browsers, which the researchers called a major leap in AI-driven cybersecurity.

2. Before its restricted release, the model identified thousands of vulnerabilities, including decades-old flaws that had previously gone undetected. The Claude Mythos Preview model is tightly restricted to certain vetted cybersecurity and critical infrastructure organizations under Project Glasswing.

3. Researchers said even nonexperts with limited cybersecurity training were able to use the model to generate working exploits overnight, raising concerns that advanced hacking capabilities could become more widely accessible.

4. The report warned that AI-powered attackers could dramatically shorten the timeline between discovering and exploiting vulnerabilities, increasing pressure on healthcare organizations to patch systems and respond to threats faster.

5. Health-ISAC and Quest Diagnostics compared the potential misuse of Mythos to tools such as Cobalt Strike and Brute Ratel, which were originally developed for legitimate security testing but were later adopted by cybercriminals.

6. Researchers warned similar AI-driven vulnerability discovery tools could proliferate globally and eventually become available through open-source platforms, expanding access to offensive cyber capabilities.

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