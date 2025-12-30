New York hospital receives $20M grant to upgrade EHR system

Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, N.Y., has received a $20 million grant to upgrade its EHR system.

The Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Grant will allow the hospital to transition to a single, unified platform across its clinics and specialty services, according to a Dec. 30 news release.

The hospital currently operates on multiple EMR systems. It did not disclose which EHR platform it will upgrade to.

The funding is part of a Dec. 12 announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul detailing more than $300 million in new state investments to support 22 healthcare transformation projects across New York. The awards, made through the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program IV and V, focus on improving health information technology by expanding patient EMRs, strengthening cybersecurity and patient information security, and expanding telehealth services.