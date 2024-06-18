40 most common passwords of 2024

Cyberattacks against hospitals and health systems are becoming more frequent and disruptive. As a result, CIOs are working with their teams to heighten cyber hygiene across the organization.

Healthcare teams need strong passwords to prevent security incidents. A hard password to crack includes uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols in a seemingly random order, according to Geeksforgeeks.org. They should be 12 to 16 characters and avoid the most common words and phrases.

The computer science platform collected data on most common passwords from security breaches and found the following passwords were the most common in 2024: