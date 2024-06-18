40 most common passwords of 2024

Laura Dyrda (Twitter) -

Cyberattacks against hospitals and health systems are becoming more frequent and disruptive. As a result, CIOs are working with their teams to heighten cyber hygiene across the organization.

Healthcare teams need strong passwords to prevent security incidents. A hard password to crack includes uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols in a seemingly random order, according to Geeksforgeeks.org. They should be 12 to 16 characters and avoid the most common words and phrases.

The computer science platform collected data on most common passwords from security breaches and found the following passwords were the most common in 2024:

  1. 123456
  2. password
  3. 123456789
  4. 12345678
  5. 12345
  6. 1234567
  7. admin
  8. 123123
  9. qwerty
  10. abc123
  11. letmein
  12. monkey
  13. 111111
  14. password1
  15. qwerty123
  16. dragon
  17. 1234
  18. baseball
  19. iloveyou
  20. trustno1
  21. sunshine
  22. princess
  23. football
  24. welcome
  25. shadow
  26. superman
  27. michael
  28. ninja
  29. mustang
  30. jessica
  31. charlie
  32. ashley
  33. bailey
  34. passw0rd
  35. master
  36. love
  37. hello
  38. freedom
  39. whatever
  40. nicole

