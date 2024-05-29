Ascension restores EHR in 1st market after cyberattack

St. Louis-based Ascension has restored access to its EHR in its first market following a May 8 ransomware attack.

The 140-hospital system is largely still relying on paper records and manual procedures but is making progress on reinstating its IT systems, an Ascension spokesperson told Becker's.

"Restoring EHR access has been among the top priorities of our recovery process," the spokesperson said May 29. "Due to the hard work of our teams over the past several days, we have successfully restored EHR access in our first market and are actively progressing against a plan to restore access across our network on a rolling basis."

The spokesperson did not specify which market the EHR was restored in. The cyberattack has disrupted Ascension's operations in multiple states, leading to ambulance diversions, longer wait times, and delayed diagnostic imaging and testing.