Ascension cyberattack: Updates from 11 states and DC

Ascension, a 140-hospital system based in St. Louis, continued to deal with the fallout of a ransomware attack more than two weeks after the hack took its IT network offline.

Many Ascension facilities were still using manual, paper-based procedures and warning patients to expect longer-than-usual wait times. Here are states where specific services were still being affected by the cyberattack as of May 23, according to the health system:

Alabama: Some Ascension Rx retail pharmacies were not operational, while some diagnostic imaging and testing were being delayed.

Florida: Ascension Rx retail pharmacies could not fill prescriptions.

Illinois: Ascension Rx retail pharmacies could not fill prescriptions.

Indiana: Ascension Rx retail pharmacies could not fill prescriptions, while some hospitals were diverting ambulances to non-Ascension facilities.

Kansas: Ascension Rx retail pharmacies in Wichita could not fill prescriptions.

Maryland: Patients had to bring their prescription numbers or bottles to Ascension Rx retail pharmacies and could only pay cash at onsite outpatient pharmacies.

Michigan: Ascension Rx retail pharmacies could not fill prescriptions, some hospitals were diverting ambulances to non-Ascension facilities, and some diagnostic imaging and testing were being delayed.

Oklahoma: Some Ascension Rx retail pharmacies were not operational.

Tennessee: Some hospitals were diverting ambulances to non-Ascension facilities.

Texas: Some Ascension Rx retail pharmacies were not operational.

Washington, D.C.: The electronic prescription system was not functional.

Wisconsin: Ascension Rx retail pharmacies could not fill prescriptions.