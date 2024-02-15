How much 4 health systems are paying for EHRs

Here is how much four health systems are expected to pay or have paid for the cost of purchasing, installing and upgrading a new or current electronic health record system:

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health told Becker's it is nearly three-fourths of the way through an $800 million Epic rollout that is bringing the EHR to 101 hospitals.



Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, one of the nation's largest health systems, recently completed its switch to an Epic EHR that cost $660 million.



Cleveland-based University Hospitals installed Epic's EHR last year, which cost $400 million. The investment consolidated 15 systems into a single integrated platform and ended up being $200 million under budget expectations.



Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is giving its newly acquired Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial Hospital a new EHR system. The cost is slated to be around $50 million.