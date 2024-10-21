Why a Louisiana health system made a $40M EHR investment

Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System's transition to Epic represents a $40 million investment over the next five years.

"Epic [will] not only optimize the healthcare we provide, but it would be a more fiscally responsible investment in technology," Steve Stanic, CIO of the health system told Becker's. "We would ultimately save on manpower and maintenance for years to come."

The system went live with Epic's EHR platform on Oct. 1. Prior to the Epic switch, patient information was stored in multiple EMR platforms.

"The driving factor that led to the decision to transition Lake Charles Memorial Health System to Epic was the dire need to streamline our acute and ambulatory systems, and ultimately serve our patients more effectively and efficiently," Mr. Stanic said. "Prior to Oct. 1, we had 22 different instances of ambulatory systems throughout our health system. On the acute side, we used Altera's Paragon, which lacked functionality with Epic and integration for future growth."

Staff, physicians and clinicians at Lake Charles Memorial spent 18 months preparing for the EHR transition.

"Recognizing the significant human resources and effort required, LCMHS committed to certifying Epic analysts and ensured that each team member received the necessary training and skills for success," Mr. Stanic said. "We adhered to Epic's recommended training approaches and collaborated closely with our Epic Connect partner, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System."

According to Mr. Stanic, Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System worked with Lake Charles Memorial staff to identify workflow changes and anticipate challenges prior to the go-live date.

"Like any organization of our size, we addressed challenges as they arose, which ultimately strengthened our practices and approaches to various workflows," he said.

The next steps for the health system will focus on optimizing MyChart, Epic's patient portal.

"After six months of stabilization, we will continue to collaborate closely with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and Epic to engage patients via the patient portal more robustly than in previously used portals, empowering them to take control of their healthcare," Mr. Stanic said. "Our goal is to reduce duplication of efforts and enhance patient care."

Additionally, Lake Charles Memorial Health System said its previous EMR platforms had limited AI capabilities, but with Epic, the organization can move forward to implement various AI initiatives, such as discharge summaries and care plans.