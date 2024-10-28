Emory Healthcare to launch new IT division

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare is unifying its IT functions with Emory University.

According to an Oct. 28 news release, a new division will be established in the coming months to consolidate technology, data and digital systems into a single IT group. Alistair Erskine, who joined Emory in March 2023 as chief information and digital officer for Emory Healthcare and vice president of digital health for Emory University, will lead this transition in his newly appointed role as enterprise chief information and digital officer.

The new organization will be fully set up in about a year using a three-step process. Phase 1 focuses on figuring out how the organization will be structured and should be finished by Dec. 31, according to the release. Phase 2 is about putting the plan into action and will take about four to seven months to complete. Phase 3 will focus on making improvements that users can see and feel.

"Our new IT organization is not just about technology; it's about empowering our community through seamless access, innovative solutions and a commitment to collaboration," Mr. Erskine said in the release. "Together, we will build a future where every member of Emory can thrive in a digitally connected environment."