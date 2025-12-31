VA, Microsoft partner on innovation: 5 things to know

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has teamed up with Microsoft and the American Legion to create innovative digital health solutions for veterans.

Here are five takeaways from a Dec. 28 VA news release:

1. The organizations held the Veterans Health Hackathon in August, where 17 teams were selected out of 51 concepts developed to join the Make-a-thon.

2. Seven teams also created working prototypes during the 2024 Venture Studio program.

3. The 2025 Hackathon convened more than 350 participants — such as veterans, clinicians, caregivers and technologists — from 100-plus organizations (VA and otherwise) over four days to brainstorm AI-driven healthcare applications.

4. Seventeen experts judged concepts across three tracks: timely access to care; optimizing enterprise costs and operational efficiency; and improving community care coordination.

5. The finalists, representing 22 VA medical centers, will advance their ideas during the Make-a-thon, which runs from December to March.