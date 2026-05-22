Abridge names chief technology officer

San Oo has been named chief technology officer of healthcare AI startup Abridge.

Mr. Oo was most recently senior vice president of engineering at AI workspace developer Notion. He previously cofounded two tech companies that were acquired by LinkedIn and Slack, respectively. He started his career with Yahoo.

Abridge, a leader in the AI scribe market, is live at more than 270 health systems, including Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine and Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. The company said its AI will support over 100 million patient conversations in 2026.

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