Austin-based UT Health Austin was named the most trusted healthcare brand in Monigle’s “2026 most trusted healthcare brands” section of its Humanizing Brand Experience Vol. 9 report.

Brand consultancy Monigle surveyed more than 3,000 nationally balanced U.S. healthcare consumers for the report, which examined trust, engagement, compassion and healthcare consumer sentiment.

Here are the 20 most trusted health system brands, according to the report:

UT Health Austin

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

BayCare (Clearwater, Fla.)

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)

Duke Health (Durham, N.C.)

Mount Sinai Medical Center (Miami Beach, Fla.)

UCI Health (Orange, Calif.)

UT Health San Antonio

Bon Secours-St. Francis (Greenville, S.C.)

UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.)

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)

University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)

Hoag (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Vanderbilt Health (Nashville, Tenn.)

University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City, Iowa)

Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.)

UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.)

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