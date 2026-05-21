Dayton Children’s names new center after retiring CEO

Dayton (Ohio) Children’s Hospital has named its new Feldman Center for Healthy Futures after its president and CEO Debbie Feldman, who will retire June 30 after 14 years with the organization.

“This honor reflects the work of an extraordinary team and community that believes every child deserves the opportunity to reach their optimal health,” Ms. Feldman said in a May 21 news release. “I’m deeply grateful to have been part of building a future where children and families can access care, support and hope in the communities where they live.”

The Feldman Center’s new urgent care clinic will open May 27, with same-day pediatric care, including evening and weekend hours.

The facility was built with community backing, which includes $8.5 million in federal new markets tax credits and $1 million in state new markets tax credits secured by CityWide Development, a $1.5 million donation from CareSource, and $2 million in state budget appropriations from Ohio legislative leaders, the release said.

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