Endeavor Health to build $175M cancer, neuroscience center

Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health will build a $175 million cancer and neuroscience center on the Northwest Community Hospital campus in Arlington Heights,Ill.

Pending state and village approval, construction will begin later in 2026 and is expected to be completed by December 2029, according to an Endeavor Health statement shared with Becker’s.

The center will offer infusion services alongside medical, radiation, surgical and gynecologic oncology care through a “tumor site-specific, multidisciplinary care team model,” the statement said. It will also house space for clinical trials and research.

“This investment of more than $175 million in our new cancer and neuroscience center, pending regulatory approval, demonstrates Endeavor Health’s deep commitment to Arlington Heights and the surrounding communities,” David Rahija, president of Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital, said in the statement. “We’re bringing world-class cancer, neuroscience and other specialized care services closer to home, ensuring our neighbors have access to advanced treatments, right here in Arlington Heights.”

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.