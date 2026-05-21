Baptist Health receives $100M for cancer care, research

Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida has received $100 million to advance cancer care, research, prevention, education and innovation.

The donation is the single largest philanthropic gift in Baptist Health South Florida’s 66-year history, according to a May 20 news release from the health system.

The Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute will be renamed the Baptist Health Herbert Wertheim Cancer Institute in honor of donor Herbert Wertheim, OD.

Baptist Health will use the gift to establish the Dr. Herbert Wertheim Center for Cancer Prevention, which will focus on preventative services such as genomic risk assessment, early detection, screening and community-based initiatives, the release said.

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