Parkview Health breaks ground on $200M Indiana hospital 

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health broke ground July 27 on its hospital and medical office building in West Lafayette, Ind.

It is an approximately $200 million project, according to a July 27 LinkedIn post from the health system. The 40-bed hospital will include an emergency department, four operating rooms, specialty care, outpatient services, laboratory and imaging, and shell space for expansion.

The West Lafayette City Council in February approved a rezoning request required for the project.

The hospital is slated to open in 2028.

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