US records an increase in C. auris clinical cases

The U.S. has recorded 7,045 clinical Candida auris cases as of Dec. 20 — a 56.1% increase from the 4,514 cases logged in 2023, according to CDC data.
About half of those cases are in Nevada and California, which each reported about 1,500 C. auris clinical cases in 2025.
C. auris is an emerging multidrug-resistant fungus that can cause infections and spread quickly in healthcare settings, particularly among immunocompromised patients.
In 2025, these states have reported clinical C. auris cases to the CDC:
Arizona — 244
California — 1,524
Colorado — 3
Delaware — 12
Georgia — 377
Illinois — 489
Indiana — 176
Iowa — 52
Kansas — 41
Kentucky — 46
Louisiana — 193
Maryland — 121
Michigan — 176
Mississippi — 108
Montana — 1
Nevada — 1,605
North Carolina — 21
Ohio — 399
Oregon — 1
Pennsylvania — 285
Tennessee — 189
Texas — 811
Utah — 4
Virginia — 146
West Virginia — 11
Wisconsin — 9
Wyoming — 2