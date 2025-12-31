US records an increase in C. auris clinical cases

The U.S. has recorded 7,045 clinical Candida auris cases as of Dec. 20 — a 56.1% increase from the 4,514 cases logged in 2023, according to CDC data.

About half of those cases are in Nevada and California, which each reported about 1,500 C. auris clinical cases in 2025.

C. auris is an emerging multidrug-resistant fungus that can cause infections and spread quickly in healthcare settings, particularly among immunocompromised patients.

In 2025, these states have reported clinical C. auris cases to the CDC:

Arizona — 244

California — 1,524

Colorado — 3

Delaware — 12

Georgia — 377

Illinois — 489

Indiana — 176

Iowa — 52

Kansas — 41

Kentucky — 46

Louisiana — 193

Maryland — 121

Michigan — 176

Mississippi — 108

Montana — 1

Nevada — 1,605

North Carolina — 21

Ohio — 399

Oregon — 1

Pennsylvania — 285

Tennessee — 189

Texas — 811

Utah — 4

Virginia — 146

West Virginia — 11

Wisconsin — 9

Wyoming — 2