The fastest-growing healthcare jobs

Nurse practitioner is the fastest-growing healthcare profession, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The bureau projects job growth between 2024 and 2034. During that same time period, the U.S. is expecting to add 5.2 million jobs, and healthcare is projected to be the fastest-growing industry sector in terms of employment with 8.4% growth.

Here are 28 healthcare professions ranked by projected growth:

Nurse practitioners: 40%

Home health and personal care aides: 17%

Occupational therapists: 14%

Medical assistants: 12%

Nurse midwives: 11%

Nurse anesthetists: 9%

Dermatologists: 6%

Psychiatrists: 6%

Neurologists: 5%

Pharmacists: 5%

Registered nurses: 5%

Cardiologists: 4%

Physicians, pathologists: 4%

Surgeons: 4%

Ophthalmologists, except pediatric: 4%

Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric: 4%

Surgeons, all other: 4%

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses: 3%

Anesthesiologists: 3%

Emergency medicine physicians: 3%

Family medicine physicians: 3%

General internal medicine physicians: 3%

Radiologists: 3%

Physicians, all other: 3%

Nursing assistants: 2%

Pediatric surgeons: 2%

Obstetricians and gynecologists: 1%

Pediatricians, general: 1%

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