2 states aim rural healthcare funds at hospital at home

At least two states plan to use funds from CMS’ $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program to expand hospital at home.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island both say that growing acute hospital care at home in rural areas will be a priority of their respective funding awards of $162 million and $156 million.

Rhode Island intends to expand the care model to “allow patients across the state to safely receive hospital-level care in their own homes — improving outcomes, lowering costs, and keeping families together during recovery,” according to a Dec. 30 news release.

In Massachusetts, support could include money to help obtain CMS waivers, partner with existing programs and customize the initiatives to better serve rural patients, according to a November funding application.

Hospital-at-home programs have been largely concentrated in urban and suburban markets, but the rural healthcare funding could help change that equation.