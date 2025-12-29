CMS approves rural health awards for all 50 states

Advertisement
By: Ella Jeffries

CMS has awarded $50 billion across all 50 states through its new Rural Health Transformation Program, a five-year federal initiative established under the Working Families Tax Cuts Act and expanded by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The application window for the program ran from Sept. 15 to Nov. 5. All 50 states applied, and CMS completed a two-tier review process before issuing final awards Dec. 29. The first tier guaranteed equal baseline funding, while the second used a merit-based scoring system reviewed by rural health experts. Although states must submit annual updates, funding is not contingent on performance.

Policy experts and rural hospital leaders have raised concerns about whether states will direct funds toward local providers, since they are not legally required to do so. The broader legislation funding the program also includes long-term Medicaid cuts projected to reduce rural funding by $155 billion over 10 years.

Four things to know:

1. CMS will distribute $50 billion across all 50 states

The Rural Health Transformation Program will run from 2026 to 2030, with $10 billion disbursed annually. The program aims to improve access, infrastructure and workforce capacity in rural communities, according to a Dec. 29 news release.

2. First-year awards range from $147M to $281M

CMS allocated half of the fiscal year 2026 funds equally across all states. The remaining 50% was awarded based on rural population size, proposed policy actions, and potential for impact. The average award was approximately $200 million.

3. Funds will support care models, modernization and workforce efforts

States will use the money to expand access to services, modernize rural facilities and technology, strengthen the clinical workforce, and implement new care delivery and payment models.

4. CMS will oversee implementation through annual reporting

Each state will be assigned a CMS project officer. States must submit yearly progress reports, and CMS will convene an annual rural health summit beginning in 2026 to share best practices.

CMS awarded the following amounts to each state for fiscal year 2026:

StateAward Amount
Alabama$203,404,327
Alaska$272,174,856
Arizona$166,988,956
Arkansas$208,779,396
California$233,639,308
Colorado$200,105,604
Connecticut$154,249,106
Delaware$157,394,964
Florida$209,938,195
Georgia$218,862,170
Hawaii$188,892,440
Idaho$185,974,368
Illinois$193,418,216
Indiana$206,927,897
Iowa$209,040,064
Kansas$221,898,008
Kentucky$212,905,591
Louisiana$208,374,448
Maine$190,008,051
Maryland$168,180,838
Massachusetts$162,005,238
Michigan$173,128,201
Minnesota$193,090,618
Mississippi$205,907,220
Missouri$216,276,818
Montana$233,509,359
Nebraska$218,529,075
Nevada$179,931,608
New Hampshire$204,016,550
New Jersey$147,250,806
New Mexico$211,484,741
New York$212,058,208
North Carolina$213,008,356
North Dakota$198,936,970
Ohio$202,030,262
Oklahoma$223,476,949
Oregon$197,271,578
Pennsylvania$193,294,054
Rhode Island$156,169,931
South Carolina$200,030,252
South Dakota$189,477,607
Tennessee$206,888,882
Texas$281,319,361
Utah$195,743,566
Vermont$195,053,740
Virginia$189,544,888
Washington$181,257,515
West Virginia$199,476,099
Wisconsin$203,670,005
Wyoming$205,004,743

From manual to manageable: How AI and partnerships are transforming urology RCM

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in Financial

Advertisement