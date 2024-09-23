Epic faces antitrust lawsuit

A startup has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Epic Systems alleging that the company is leveraging its position in the EHR market to stifle competition in the payer platform sector.

Particle Health, an intelligent data platform that aggregates and delivers actionable patient data and insights to healthcare companies, filed the lawsuit Sept. 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The lawsuit alleges that Epic is stopping Particle from entering the emerging payer platform market.

"Epic Systems controls the medical information of nearly every American — meaning one private company has unchecked power over our healthcare," Jason Prestinario, CEO of Particle, said in a news release shared with Becker's. "Now, Epic is using that power to thwart an emerging industry intended to bring payers and providers into closer collaboration for better patient care."

The lawsuit claims that Epic has broken the Sherman Act, a law in the U.S. that prevents unfair competition. Particle is asking for financial damages and a court order to make Epic stop its practices.

Becker's reached out to Epic for comment and will update the story if more information becomes available.

This lawsuit follows Epic's actions in April, when the company accused Particle Health of using patient data in an "unauthorized and unethical" way that was unrelated to medical treatment. As a result, Epic restricted Particle Health's access to its data. However, Particle asserted that Epic had not completely terminated access to its data for Particle Health and its customers at that time, and Particle disputed Epic's allegations.