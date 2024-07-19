Epic's revenue over the past 5 years

Epic's revenue increased to $4.9 billion in 2023, a company spokesperson told Becker's.

That was up $300 million from 2022. In 2023, Epic picked up 153 new acute care hospital clients in the U.S. totaling 28,788 beds, according to KLAS Research. No other EHR vendor gained any.

Meanwhile, the net worth of Epic CEO Judy Faulkner, who founded the company in a basement apartment in the late 1970s, increased to $7.8 billion in July from $7.4 billion last summer, per Forbes.

Here are Epic's revenue figures over the past five years, according to Becker's reporting:

2023: $4.9 billion

2022: $4.6 billion

2021: $3.8 billion

2020: $3.3 billion

2019: $3.2 billion