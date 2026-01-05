Hartford HealthCare to move newly acquired hospital to Epic

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare plans to transition its newly acquired hospital from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings to an Epic EHR system.

The health system finalized its acquisition of Manchester (Conn.) Memorial Hospital from Prospect Medical Holdings on Jan. 1. The deal includes Manchester Memorial, a 249-bed acute-care community hospital, and its campus in Rockville, Conn.

A Hartford HealthCare spokesperson shared a document with Becker’s from the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy stating that the health system plans to upgrade the acquired facilities to an Epic EHR, likely within one year of the transaction’s closing.

The acquisition follows Prospect Medical Holdings’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in January 2025 and a previously failed bid by Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health to acquire Manchester Memorial.