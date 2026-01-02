Hartford HealthCare caps Manchester Memorial acquisition: 6 things to know

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has completed its acquisition of Manchester (Conn.) Memorial Hospital from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

Six things to know:

1. The deal closed Jan. 1 following months of regulatory review and state approval, according to a Hartford HealthCare news release. It includes Manchester Memorial, a 249-bed acute-care community hospital, and its campus in Rockville, Conn.

2. As part of the $86.1 million purchase, Hartford HealthCare agreed to invest another $225.7 million over the next three years “to improve care and services across the region.”

3. Planned improvements include expanding specialty care through the system’s institute model; hiring physicians, nurses and care teams to close care gaps; reopening a 30-bed unit at the Rockville campus to support behavioral healthcare; investing in surgical and rehab services; expanding outpatient and ambulatory care; and offering 24/7 virtual primary care.

4. Hartford HealthCare completed the acquisition days after the Connecticut attorney general cemented an agreement with the health system in December 2025 to limit cost growth and preserve competition.

5. The acquisition follows Prospect Medical Holdings’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in January 2025 and a previously failed attempt by Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health to acquire Manchester Memorial. Hartford HealthCare was ultimately named the sole bidder and buyer.

6. On the same day the acquisition’s completion was announced, Hartford HealthCare appointed Adam Steinberg, DO, as president of the newly formed Greater Manchester Region. According to the health system, Dr. Steinberg will focus “on strengthening care, access and services for patients across the Manchester and Vernon [Conn.] area and surrounding communities.” Dr. Steinberg most recently served as vice president of medical affairs at Hartford Hospital.