13 health systems affected by Oracle Health data breach

By: Giles Bruce

Dozens of hospitals have had their patient data compromised by a 2025 breach of Oracle Health’s legacy Cerner systems.

Health systems continue to alert patients of the hack that occurred as early as Jan. 22, 2025. Oracle Health asked healthcare organizations to delay notification amid the investigation. The EHR vendor faces legal action over the incident.

Here are the health systems that have reported being affected by the data breach, as of Jan. 5, 2026:

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Aultman Health System (Canton, Ohio)

Lake Regional Health System (Osage Beach, Mo.)

OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.)

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.)

ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital

LifeBridge Health (Baltimore)

Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital

Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

Mosaic Life Care (St. Joseph, Mo.)

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare

Union Health (Terre Haute, Ind.)

