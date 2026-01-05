Oracle Health data breach ensnares AdventHealth

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has been affected by a 2025 hack of Cerner, now known as Oracle Health.

The 50-plus hospital system started notifying impacted patients in December, after the EHR vendor sent the organization a list Oct. 31 of individuals whose data may have been compromised by the breach, according to a notice. Oracle Health had informed the nine-state system of the Jan. 22 hack in March but asked to delay notification amid the investigation.

The incident affected Oracle Health’s legacy Cerner systems (Oracle acquired Cerner in 2022). AdventHealth switched to Epic in 2024.

“We sincerely apologize for any worry or disruption that this Oracle Health incident may cause,” the health system stated. “AdventHealth remains committed to safeguarding your information and continues to review and strengthen the cybersecurity protections of all third-party partners we rely on to support your care.”

Several other health systems have had patient data breached in the incident, but AdventHealth is the largest organization to have reported its involvement to date. AdventHealth did not say how many patients may have been affected.