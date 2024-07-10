Hospital returns to paper records after EHR contract lapses

A Texas hospital has returned to paper records after failing to secure a new EHR contract, D Magazine reported.

Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center has been dealing with financial challenges in recent months, laying off more than a third of its staff and temporarily stopping the receipt of patients by ambulance. The hospital has also lacked supplies and been unable to pay certain vendors, according to the July 9 article.

"Our IT leader was able to build out a simple record for the emergency department," Courtney Golden, leader of infection prevention and employee health at White Rock, told the publication. "However, the floor has 100% paper charting."

The switch to paper has been a challenge to younger employees who have always used EHRs and has required "faxing copious information between facilities or floors," according to the story.

Pipeline Health sold the hospital to Heights Healthcare of Texas in October, and the two sides have since been embroiled in litigation. Becker's reached out to White Rock Medical Center for comment.