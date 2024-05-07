Texas hospital lays off 35% of staff

Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center laid off nearly 35% of its staff and temporarily stopped receiving patients transported by emergency medical services, The Dallas Morning News reported May 6.

White Rock General Counsel and Chief Restructuring Officer Terry Fokas told the publication that the hospital temporarily stopped taking patients transported by emergency medical services "out of an abundance of caution" so patients would not be affected by the workforce reduction, which affected 158 employees.

Mr. Fokas said he anticipated that White Rock would begin accepting EMS-transported patients again on May 8.

Prior to the workforce reduction, White Rock had 460 staff members, according to the publication. Mr. Fokas attributed the layoffs to ongoing litigation with the hospital's former owner, Pipeline.

Pipeline filed for bankruptcy in 2022 and is looking to sell White Rock.

Pipeline told the publication it did not have comment on the layoffs.

Becker's reached out to White Rock Medical Center for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.