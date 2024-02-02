10 health systems with strong finances

Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service released since Dec. 1.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports.

Duke University Health System has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. Fitch projects the Durham, N.C.-based system will benefit from the integration of the former Private Diagnostic Clinic and from North Carolina's recently enacted Medicaid expansion and Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program.

JPS Health Network has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Fort Worth, Texas-based system's sound historical and forecast operating margins, the ratings agency said.

Mass General Brigham has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The rating reflects the Somerville, Mass.-based system's strong reputations for clinical services and research at its namesake academic medical center flagships that drive excellent patient demand and help it maintain a strong market position, Moody's said.

Med Center Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Bowling Green, Ky.-based system's strong operating risk assessment and leading market position in a primary service area with favorable population growth, Fitch said.

MyMichigan Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Midland-based system reflects the system's market position as the largest provider of acute care services and its leading market position in a geographic area covering 25 counties in mid- and Northern Michigan, the rating agency said.

Oregon Health & Science University has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The rating reflects the Portland-based system's top-class academic, research and clinical capabilities, Moody's said.

Orlando (Fla.) Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the health system's strong and consistent operating performance and a growing presence in a demographically favorable market, Fitch said.

TriHealth has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Cincinnati-based system's rating reflects its broad reach, high-acuity services and stable market position in a highly fragmented and competitive market, Fitch said.

University of Colorado Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Aurora-based system's rating reflects a strong financial profile benefiting from a track-record of robust operating margins and the system's growing share of a growth market anchored by its position as the only academic medical center in the state, Fitch said.

Willis-Knighton Medical Center has an "AA-" rating and positive outlook with Fitch. The outlook reflects the Shreveport, La.-based system's improving operating performance relative to the past two fiscal years combined with Fitch's expectation for continued improvement in 2024 and beyond.





