Bon Secours Mercy Health back in black in Q3

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health recorded an operating income of $22.2 million (0.6% operating margin) in the third quarter of 2025, up from an operating loss of $46.5 million (-1.4% margin) during the same period last year, according to its most recent financial report.

The health system reported total operating revenue of $3.5 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $3.3 billion during the same period last year. Net patient service revenue was $3.1 billion, up from $2.9 billion. Bon Secours said the growth in net patient service revenue was primarily driven by higher patient volumes and increased reimbursement from supplemental state Medicaid programs.

Total operating expenses were $3.5 billion in the quarter, up from $3.3 billion during the same period last year. Bon Secours said the increase was primarily driven by higher patient volumes, partially offset by the favorable impact of management’s run-rate improvement initiatives. Employee compensation totaled $1.7 billion, up from $1.6 billion. Supply costs totaled $762.8 million, up from $689.9 million.

Bon Secours reported a net income of $281.3 million in the third quarter, up from $267.5 million during the same period last year.