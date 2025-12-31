93 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs

A number of hospitals and health systems are reducing their workforces or jobs amid financial and operational challenges.

Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations announced in 2025.

Editor’s Note: This webpage was created Jan. 22 and updated on Dec. 31.

December

1. Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System will lay off 296 employees as a result of H.R. 1-related funding cuts. Affected employees will be notified on Jan. 6, including those in administrative, clinical, management and support roles.

2. Vibra Specialty Hospital of Portland (Ore.) will close and lay off 310 employees. Affected positions at the critical care hospital include CEO, marketing chief, clinical chief, dialysis nurse manager, pharmacy director, nursing director and human resources director.

November

3. Renton, Wash.-based Providence shared plans to eliminate 296 roles across Renton-based Providence Swedish and 150 roles across Providence Oregon. At Providence Swedish, the cuts include non-represented caregivers, union positions and open roles that will remain unfilled. At Providence Oregon, affected areas include acute care ministries, Providence Medical Group and Providence Health Plan, with most of the affected roles being nonclinical.

4. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health eliminated a limited number of positions across the organization. A spokesperson declined to share the number of affected positions but said it is “well under 1%” of Northwell’s workforce.

5. Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health shared plans to lay off 1% of its workforce — about 150 employees. Affected employees were offered the opportunity to transfer into open roles elsewhere in the organization, according to the health system. UofL Health did not specify which positions were affected or whether any patient-facing roles were included in the layoffs.

6. Greenville-based Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama shared plans to end inpatient services and lay off about 90 employees as it pursues rural emergency hospital status. The hospital filed its application with the state Nov. 13.

October

7. Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health shared plans to eliminate some non-patient-facing roles. The health system did not specify the number of affected positions.

8. Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth is reducing its workforce by 2.5% through a combination of select caregiver role eliminations, the closure of some open positions and other organizational adjustments. A majority of affected positions are nonclinical and administrative shared services roles.

9. Portland-based Legacy Health shared plans for multiple service changes and clinic closures. These include closing Legacy Devers Eye Institute at Emanuel Medical Center in Portland on Jan. 9; ending the outpatient neuro-rehabilitation program at Emanuel next year; and closing Legacy Salmon Creek Pain Clinic in Vancouver, Wash., on March 20. Legacy did not have further comment for Becker’s on the employees affected by these and other service or clinic changes.

10. Providence shared plans to permanently close four occupational medicine and workplace health clinics in Portland, Ore., affecting 43 employees. The Renton, Wash.-based health system is offering severance and encouraging affected workers to apply for other open roles within the organization.

11. Jefferson Health shared plans to lay off around 1% of its 65,000-person workforce, or approximately 650 employees. The Philadelphia-based health system did not detail which roles would be affected.

12. Stanford Medicine’s Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, Calif., is laying off 87 workers — about 1% of the 361-bed hospital’s workforce. The layoffs are set to take effect Dec. 12, according to an Oct. 10 WARN notice filed with the state.

13. Kaiser Permanente shared plans to lay off 216 workers in California, primarily positions in IT and food services. The layoffs will occur across more than a dozen locations in San Mateo, San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Contra Costa and Alameda counties, according to a WARN Act notice Kaiser filed with the state’s Employment Development Department.

14. Ninety employees will be laid off in the pending closure of Select Specialty Hospital–South Dakota, part of Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Select Specialty Hospital. The hospital, which is located inside Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital, will close “on or around Nov. 7,” or within 14 days of the scheduled layoff date, according to a WARN notice.

Some affected positions include chief nursing officer, registered nurse, respiratory therapist, physical therapist, human resources manager and pharmacist.

15. Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare shared plans to end oncology services and close its internal medicine clinic in Cody. The oncology closure will result in seven layoffs, though infusion services will continue at the hospital.

16. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health shared plans to close its Waterville (Maine) walk-in clinic by year’s end, affecting about 30 workers. The health system said it is working with them to determine next steps.

September

17. Overlake Medical Center and Clinics, a nonprofit health system based in Bellevue, Wash., will cut 55 jobs as part of broader changes aimed at ensuring long-term financial stability. The layoffs, effective in November, span all areas of the hospital and clinics.

18. John Day, Ore.-based Blue Mountain Hospital District laid off nine employees — including five mid-level leadership positions. The layoffs also affected four clinical staff members.

19. Seattle Children’s Hospital shared plans to lay off 154 employees and eliminate 350 open positions. The layoffs affect 133 administrative roles, 15 workers who have regular contact with patients but don’t provide care, and six care providers.

20. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City plans to cut less than 2% of its workforce as part of cost reduction efforts. Employees affected by the job cuts will be notified between late September and Nov. 15.

21. Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is eliminating 24 positions in its virtual care services department, according to a WARN notice filed Sept. 9. The layoffs are expected to begin Nov. 10.

22. Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth laid off 18 employees from its medical group in a restructuring. The system said affected workers will receive comprehensive transitional support.

23. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health shared plans to lay off 32 employees as it closes its Millard Fillmore Surgery Center in Williamsville, N.Y. Kaleida Health said it is working with affected staff to help them find other employment opportunities.

24. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health reduced its workforce by 308 positions, or 3%, as it faces financial challenges and undergoes an operational restructuring. About 100 employees were laid off Sept. 3, and the remaining reductions are from open positions that will not be backfilled.

25. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health will reduce its staff by seven certified nursing assistant roles in areas the system has implemented care delivery changes, the system said. The affected CNAs work at Aspirus Iron River (Mich.) Hospital, according to the Michigan Nurses Association.

August

26. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles plans to reduce its workforce as part of a strategic realignment affecting about 439 positions, or 5.8% of its workforce. About 253 employees will be laid off, including roles across management, administrative services and clinical care, effective Oct. 28. Another 186 employees will be able to transfer into newly restructured roles, CHLA said.

27. Willows, Calif.-based Glenn Medical Center filed a WARN notice for 225 employees following closure plans. The 225 layoffs include 150 full- and part-time employees and 75 per diem staff. The 25-bed hospital’s Oct. 21 closure — announced after CMS’ decision to revoke its critical access hospital designation — is “expected to be permanent,” the WARN notice said.

28. A back-office services restructuring of 750 employees at Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health will affect about 300 corporate roles. The health system launched multiple financial sustainability initiatives, such as outsourcing some business functions and vendor partners taking over financial, human resources, talent acquisition, supply chain IT and accounts payable services. Some of the affected employees will transition into new roles at Adventist Health or with vendor partners.

29. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare cut an unspecified number of financial services and revenue cycle positions. A spokesperson told Becker’s the reduction affects less than 1% of the system’s overall workforce based in the Atlanta area. Some other workers in the same department are being shifted to other jobs.

30. St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare is laying off 535 employees systemwide. The layoffs affect 44 locations and represent nearly 5% of the health system’s workforce. Eliminated positions include administrative and support positions, as well as patient care roles.

31. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare is cutting 22 nonclinical jobs. A spokesperson told Becker’s The decision was made after the health system exhausted several other avenues for cost savings.

32. The Los Angeles-based University of Southern California and its health system, Keck Medicine of USC, shared plans to lay off 89 employees. Keck Medicine of USC will lay off 78 workers; the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center will lay off 10; and the system’s healthcare center will lay off one employee, according to WARN notices filed Aug. 4.

33. Providence is eliminating 128 jobs across its Oregon ministries, following a round of cuts announced in June. The latest reductions affect both clinical and nonclinical roles, including union and non-union positions, as well as caregivers in acute care facilities, researchers, and “those whose efforts away from the bedside help make our direct patient care possible,” Jennifer Burrows, chief executive of Providence Oregon, said in a statement shared with Becker’s. The cuts span various positions — including nursing — across the organization.

34. Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare shared plans to lay off up to 100 workers, or about 3% of its workforce. The news comes ahead of the health system’s planned acquisition by Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare.

July

35. Allina Health shared plans to close four clinics — three suburban Minneapolis medical clinics in Inver Grove Heights, Maplewood and Oakdale, plus one on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis — effective Nov. 1. The closures will affect no more than 150 employees, the health system said in a statement shared with Becker’s.

36. Burlington-based The University of Vermont Health Network eliminated 146 vacant and full-time roles and paused performance-based pay for leaders for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. Of the 146 roles, 77 were filled — resulting in 68 staff and nine leader-level layoffs, primarily affecting shared services team members.

37. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University shared plans to lay off 599 employees who had accepted a voluntary separation agreement proffered earlier this year. The layoffs include some roles within Duke University School of Medicine.

38. Cleveland-based MetroHealth is laying off 125 employees as part of a broader stabilization effort. The cuts primarily affect administrative roles, including entry-level hires and senior leaders. The layoffs will not affect patient care, MetroHealth said. It is also pausing hiring for non-clinical roles and freezing spending on non-essential travel.

39. Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., laid off 70 staff members in nonclinical positions, primarily affecting those in leadership and administrative support roles. The decision came after implementing other cost-saving measures, including reducing overtime for nonclinical roles and halting discretionary spending.

40. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente plans to lay off 42 nurses at two outpatient clinics in San Rafael and Petaluma, Calif., set to take effect in 60 days. The number of cuts may be reduced as it goes through the bargaining process with the California Nurses Association, the health system said.

41. Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare shared plans to cut about 161 jobs — roughly 1% of its 12,000-person workforce — as part of the organization’s realignment plan. The health system told Becker’s that 80 affected employees are expected to find new roles within Methodist Le Bonheur, and those who do not will be offered severance pay and career transition support.

42. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health laid off less than 0.5% of its workforce, including management-level roles. The health system also has vacant positions that will not be filled.

43. San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare will reduce its workforce and enact other cost-cutting measures, citing the industry’s challenging economic conditions. The layoffs affect 315 employees, or 1.5% of the workforce, across the organization — including senior executive leadership.

June

44. Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health notified the state it will lay off 50 employees.The layoffs come as the health system plans to close its inpatient rehabilitation unit and CRH Orthopedics and Sports Medicine outpatient practice, according to a June 30 news release shared with Becker’s.

45. Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta, Colo., shared plans to lay off 5% of its workforce. The layoffs are part of the hospital’s broader strategy to stabilize the finances and ensure long-term sustainability.

46. San Francisco-based UCSF Health shared plans to eliminate approximately 200 positions. The layoffs affect positions with the “least impact on patients and daily operations,” a spokesperson told SFGate. About one-fourth of the employees work part time and about half of the full-time employees are managers.

47. Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings shared plans to lay off 125 employees at its Orange, Calif.-based Prospect Medical Group location. The layoffs are due to “the sale of Prospect’s assets” at the facility, according to a June 20 WARN notice obtained by Becker’s.

48. UC San Diego eliminated about 230 patient care, managerial and administrative roles — less than 2% of its 14,000-person workforce. In a June 23 memo sent to employees, CEO Patricia Maysent attributed the layoffs to “mounting financial pressures.”

49. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center shared plans to lay off up to 650 employees amid federal spending cuts. The layoffs affect those working primarily in research, administrative and other support areas, a spokesperson said in a June 20 statement shared with Becker’s.

50. Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital eliminated six administrative positions. The layoffs affected the senior director of revenue cycle, director of radiology, outpatient specialty practice manager, a data scientist and two executive assistants, according to VTDigger.

51. Penn Highlands Healthcare, a nine-hospital health system based in DuBois, Pa., laid off about 36 positions across two hospitals. The layoffs affect Penn Highlands Connellsville (Pa.) and Penn Highlands Mon Valley in Monongahela, Pa., according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Twenty-six of the employees laid off were in nonclinical roles.

52. Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare eliminated 58 roles and reclassified three others at its Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital, also in Long Beach. The affected positions include administrative and nonclinical roles, as well as jobs in interpreter services and respiratory care.

53. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health announced a restructuring plan that includes workforce reductions, outpatient service closures, and leadership changes. The changes will affect 42 employees — less than 1% of the organization’s workforce — and include the discontinuation of certain consistently underused outpatient services.

54. Renton, Wash.-based Providence implemented a restructuring plan that will affect 600 full-time-equivalent positions across seven states. Affected roles are primarily in nonclinical, administrative functions. Leadership roles and some patient-care roles are also included.

55. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare is eliminating about 100 positions at eight Illinois hospitals it acquired from St. Louis-based Ascension earlier in 2025. Prime said the consolidation affects fewer than 1% of the nearly 13,000 employees retained from Ascension and the 1,000 new jobs created at the Illinois facilities.

56. MemorialCare’s Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach restructured their case management department, affecting 22 positions, Richele Steele, vice president of communications and public relations at Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare, told Becker’s. The department was transitioned to an RN case manager model.

May

57. Holy Family Hospital’s campus in Haverhill, Mass., shared plans to stop providing medical-surgical inpatient care, citing a low patient census. If finalized, the move would affect approximately 35 employees.

58. Cincinnati-based UC Health will close the Daniel Drake Center for Post-Acute Care by Sept. 30, affecting more than 400 employees. The move is part of the health system’s plan to phase out long-term post-acute inpatient and skilled nursing care, ahead of the center’s closure and the planned sale of its assisted living community. Affected employees can apply for open roles within the organization.

59. Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth shared plans to reduce its workforce by 1%, affecting certain programs and jobs at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, Ore., and PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. The reduction includes caregiver roles and the elimination of some positions across PeaceHealth.

60. Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health laid off approximately 1% of its more than 17,000 employees. The health system declined to disclose the exact number of workers laid off or which positions were eliminated.

61. New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian shared plans to lay off 1,000 employees. The layoffs represent 2% of the health system’s 50,000-member workforce.

62. Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare shared plans to lay off 115 positions as part of operational and workflow changes across its Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and Long Beach-based Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital. The reductions, which include nurses, technicians and other clinical and administrative staff, will be implemented by July 1.

April

63. Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health shared plans to lay off 43 employees. The layoffs come as the health system has reduced its workforce by 7% since November, primarily through attrition, according to a statement from President and CEO Peter Banko shared with Becker’s. Baystate most recently eliminated 98 corporate positions in February.

64. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente laid off 38 employees across multiple locations in California. Affected positions were primarily business function-related, a spokesperson for Kaiser said in an April 29 statement shared with Becker’s.

65. Albuquerque, N.M.-based UNM Health System eliminated 53 leadership roles, including the CFO, chief human resources officer and president of Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho. In a statement shared with Becker’s, the health system said the cuts are part of efforts to operate “as efficiently as possible” and ensure long-term financial stability.

66. After months of court hearings and negotiations with various stakeholders, Upland, Pa.-based Crozer Health shared plans to shut down and lay off 2,651 employees across eight facilities. The layoffs took place between April 25 and May 2.

67. Seattle-based UW Medicine Center for Behavioral Health and Learning at UW Medical Center-Northwest shared plans to lay off 32 employees. Twenty-two of the affected workers were probationary and 10 were permanent, Susan Gregg, spokesperson for UW Medicine, said in an April 17 statement shared with Becker’s.

68. Augusta-based MaineGeneral Health shared plans in March to eliminate about 100 full-time equivalent positions in mid-April. The health system, which employs approximately 5,000 people, has since revised those plans.

MaineGeneral ultimately identified 148 positions for reduction. Of those:

54 were unfilled and will be closed

20 employees had their positions eliminated

60 employees were offered redeployment

14 employees will have reduced hours

69. Bristol (Conn.) Health shared plans to cut 60 positions. The health system, which also cut 60 positions in March 2024, said the latest job reductions will result in $3.2 million in savings and do not include cuts to core service areas.

70. Butler, Pa.-based Independence Health System shared plans to lay off 81 workers. Independence has cut a total of 151 jobs so far in 2025 as part of broader cost-containment efforts.

71. Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional Medical Center shared plans to lay off 95 environmental services department employees. Affected positions include 69 attendants, 11 floor attendants, seven linen distributors, five shift supervisors, a department assistant and a director of environmental services, according to a letter from the hospital’s executive director of human resources submitted with an April 2 WARN notice.

March

72. Renton, Wash.-based Valley Medical Center laid off 101 employees after Medicaid benefits ended Dec. 31 without notice. The cuts affected roles in leadership, support, nonclinical and ancillary departments, a spokesperson for the hospital said in a March 26 statement shared with Becker’s.

73. The University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia shared plans to eliminate about 300 jobs, representing about a 0.5% reduction in its workforce. More than 100 of the positions were vacant or held by employees who had announced retirement plans, according to the health system.

74. Springfield (Ill.) Clinic, an independent, multi-specialty physician group, confirmed layoffs. The organization did not provide the timeline for the layoffs, or the number of positions affected.

75. East Ohio Regional Hospital, a 140-bed healthcare facility in Martins Ferry, has eliminated jobs as it closed. The hospital announced the closure of its pharmacy, long-term care and skilled nursing facility, along with the layoff of “ancillary services” to prioritize payroll disbursement. These closures came as the emergency department also shut down.

76. Okland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente shared plans to cut 64 jobs in California, primarily affecting business function and IT positions. The layoffs are slated to occur by April 25, according to multiple WARN notices.

77. Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Hospitals shared plans to cut 143 jobs at Kindred Hospital Bay Area-Tampa (Fla.) and close the hospital to consolidate facilities. Kindred’s move consolidates three long-term acute care facilities and associated services in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area to two locations: Kindred Hospital St. Petersburg (Fla.) and Kindred Hospital Tampa Central.

February

78. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health filed a WARN notice for 479 employees at its Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Medical Center in San Antonio. The hospital to closed on April 25.

79. Homer G. Phillips Memorial Hospital in St. Louis cut jobs in February, citing “ongoing business challenges.” The cuts followed the hospital receiving approval from Missouri officials in December to temporarily suspend its license because of a blood supply shortage. The hospital voluntarily surrendered its license on March 17.



80. Orlando (Fla.) Health is cutting 940 jobs amid the planned closure of Rockledge Hospital and four hospital-based outpatient departments on April 22. Affected positions include a regional CFO, assistant COO, vice president and four director of nursing roles.

81. Washington, D.C.-based United Medical Center shared plans to close April 15 and lay off 485 employees. Layoffs affect nurses, physicians, administrators and support personnel.

82. Kindred Hospitals shared plans to cut more than 150 jobs as it consolidates four facilities and associated services in the greater Chicago area to two locations. Affected employees include 74 workers at Kindred Hospital-Lakeshore and 83 employees at Kindred Hospital-Sycamore, according to WARN notices filed with the state and shared with Becker’s. Additionally, 30 employees at both locations were offered and accepted transfers to another location.

83. Corewell Health, a 21-hospital health system based in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich., made job cuts, the organization confirmed to Becker’s Feb. 20. The cuts affect non-patient-facing, administrative roles.

84. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham shared layoff plans amid a projected $250M budget gap. The layoffs, which reportedly affect about 1,500 employees, come as the health system is consolidating certain management and administrative positions.

85. The Queen’s Health Systems in Honolulu shared plans to lay off about 100 workers. The layoffs affect about 1% of the health system’s workforce.

86. Baystate Health cut 98 corporate positions, representing a workforce reduction of less than 1% at the Springfield, Mass.-based health system. The cuts come as part of a $225 million transformation effort focused on core operations and strategic growth.

January

87. Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health shared plans to eliminate inpatient psychiatric services at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill., affecting about 100 behavioral health employees. A small number of individuals in other parts of Endeavor Health were also notified of job cuts. On March 19, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board blocked Endeavor’s plan, and it is unclear whether the hospital will file an appeal.

88. Kaiser Permanente shared plans to cut 52 California positions, most tied to its Educational Theatre outreach initiative. Affected locations include Los Angeles, Oakland, Pleasanton, Sun Valley, Corona, San Mateo, and San Jose, with an effective date of March 22, according to WARN notices filed with the state. Kaiser said the move is part of a broader shift to collaborate with community organizations for program delivery.

89. Galveston County (Texas) Health District laid off 48 employees. CEO Philip Keiser, MD, told Click2Houston about half of the affected employees worked in the clinic, while the others worked in various areas throughout the district.

90. Cleveland Clinic shared plans to eliminate 114 administrative positions across various nonclinical areas. Affected roles include filled and vacant positions in multiple departments. Layoff dates vary depending on the position.

91. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network shared plans to lay off about 100 workers. A spokesperson told Becker’s the health system has made “some changes in areas that provide outpatient care to align the staffing structure with community needs.”

92. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health shared plans to close the Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children in Canton, Mass., and relocate its programs to the Western Massachusetts Hospital in Westfield, Mass. The move affects more than 225 employees, with the state committed to assisting them in finding new job opportunities.

93. Bryn Mawr, Pa.-based Main Line Health eliminated about 200 administrative and management positions. The cuts primarily affect administrative support areas such as information technology, finance, human resources, revenue cycle, and accounting.