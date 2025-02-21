2 Kindred Illinois hospitals to shutter, 150 jobs cut

Kindred Hospitals, a Louisville, Ky.-based network of long-term acute care hospitals, will cut more than 150 jobs as it consolidates four facilities and associated services in the greater Chicago area to two locations: Kindred Hospital Chicago-North and Kindred Hospital Chicago–Northlake, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Feb. 21.

Employees affected by the transition include 74 workers at Kindred Hospital-Lakeshore (54 full-time and 20 part-time employees), as well as 83 employees at Kindred Hospitals-Sycamore (53 full-time and 30 part-time employees), according to WARN notices filed with the state and shared with Becker's.

Additionally, 30 employees at Kindred Hospital-Lakeshore and Kindred Hospitals-Sycamore have been offered and accepted a transfer to another location.

"This change will best support the continued delivery of high-quality long-term acute care for the greater Chicago community by enabling Kindred to invest more robustly in its remaining facilities, create a stronger staffing structure, amplify innovation, and enhance the patient and family experience," a statement from Kindred said.

Kindred Hospitals is part of ScionHealth, a healthcare company formed in December 2021 following Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health's acquisition of Kindred Healthcare.

Kindred said the decision to close Kindred Hospitals-Sycamore and Kindred Hospital-Lakeshore, came after considering "the excess number of long-term acute care beds in the local community," as well as Kindred's "capacity to accommodate the current volume of patients across the market."

The transition is expected to conclude this spring. According to the WARN notices, jobs will be eliminated between March 19 and April 30.