AdventHealth posts 10.3% operating margin in Q3 

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth recorded an operating income of $589.1 million (10.3% operating margin) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to an operating income of $590.4 million (11.8% margin) during the same period last year, according to its most recent financial report.

AdventHealth reported total operating revenue of $5.7 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $5 billion during the same period last year. Net patient service revenue was $5.4 billion, up from $4.7 billion.

Total operating expenses were $5.1 billion, up from $4.4 billion during the same period last year. Employee compensation expenses totaled $2.7 billion, up from $2.4 billion. Supply costs were $885.1 million, up from $723.9 million. Professional fees were $380.1 million, up from $276.6 million.

The system had 257 days cash on hand as of Sept. 30, up from 243 on June 30.

AdventHealth reported a net income of $1.2 billion in the third quarter, up from $1 billion during the same period last year.