Vitruvian Health fights HCA expansion in Tennessee

Vitruvian Health is rallying community support against a proposed expansion by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, arguing that a new emergency facility would increase costs and fragment care in the region.

Vitruvian Health’s Bradley Medical Center in Cleveland, Tenn., has launched an online petition urging residents to oppose Parkridge Medical Center’s plans to build a freestanding emergency department in Bradley County. Parkridge, part of HCA, is seeking a certificate of need from the state, with a decision expected later this month.

Bradley Medical Center — acquired by Dalton, Ga.-based Vitruvian Health in 2024 — says the new for-profit facility would duplicate existing services while pulling patients away from the local nonprofit hospital. Parkridge’s facility would direct patients to its hospitals in Hamilton County, even when Bradley Medical Center is closer and more affordable, according to the hospital.

“Freestanding emergency rooms are not community care providers. They charge hospital-level ER fees without hospital-level services,” the petition reads. “When you or a loved one requires more advanced care, you may be transferred to providers in Chattanooga at a time when you are most vulnerable.”

Bradley Medical Center, which rebranded following Vitruvian Health’s $160 million purchase from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, said its emergency department already offers the same services proposed by Parkridge. The hospital recently expanded service lines, hired 17 new physicians, and announced a 10-year facility growth plan.

However, HCA leaders argue the region’s growing population necessitates additional emergency care options.

“When you take a hard look at Bradley County and you see that there’s well over 30% of their population coming to Chattanooga for healthcare, they deserve the choice,” Parkridge Health System CEO Chris Cosby told ABC affiliate News Channel 9.

“The proposed Parkridge Cleveland ER will strengthen emergency care access at a time when this community is growing faster than the system can keep up,” Mr. Cosby said in a statement to Becker’s. “With more than 110,000 residents and thousands of new homes, businesses, and commuters coming into the area, relying on a single hospital creates longer waits and fewer options when minutes matter. Adding a second, full-service ER helps relieve that pressure, lowers wait times, and adds competition that raises the standard of emergency care for everyone.”

Bradley Medical Center argues the project would also come at a higher cost to patients, and that recent contract issues have already strained patient choice in the region. The hospital remains out of network with UnitedHealthcare, leaving some patients with limited care options.

The Tennessee Health Facilities Commission is expected to issue a ruling on the proposal this month.