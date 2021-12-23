LifePoint completes acquisition of Kindred, launches new company

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health has completed its acquisition of Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare and officially launched ScionHealth, a new healthcare company related to the transaction.

Louisville-based ScionHealth includes 79 hospital campuses in 25 states, according to a Dec. 23 news release from LifePoint. Of the 79 facilities, 61 are long-term acute care hospitals from Kindred and 18 are community hospitals and associated health systems from LifePoint.

The acquisition also expands LifePoint's network to more than 65 hospital campuses, more than 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and more than 170 additional healthcare sites. These facilities span over 29 states, the news release said.

The expansion has about 50,000 employees and 3,000 employed providers. More than 15 new rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals are also under construction.

LifePoint and ScionHealth will function independently from each other. LifePoint is still led by chair and CEO David Dill, while ScionHealth is led by former LifePoint executive Rob Jay.

The plan to establish the new company was announced by LifePoint and Kindred at the end of October.